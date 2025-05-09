Microsoft bans employees from using DeepSeek AI: Here's why
What's the story
Microsoft has banned its employees from using the DeepSeek AI app, citing security concerns and risk of propaganda.
The company's Vice Chairman and President Brad Smith clarified the move during a Senate hearing.
He said the company doesn't allow its staff to use the DeepSeek app on desktop or mobile.
Notably, Microsoft has also not listed this app on its own store.
Privacy issues
DeepSeek's data storage practices raise concerns
The main reason behind Microsoft's ban on DeepSeek is its data storage practices.
The app stores all user data on servers in China, which makes it subject to Chinese laws.
These laws could require firms to provide information to Chinese authorities on demand.
Not to mention, DeepSeek is also known for censoring certain topics considered sensitive by the Chinese government.
Service hosting
Microsoft's Azure cloud service hosted DeepSeek's model
Despite its concerns over DeepSeek, Microsoft did offer the app's R1 model on its Azure cloud service earlier this year.
However, instead of a complete ban, it imposed restrictions on employee usage of the app.
The move highlights Microsoft's commitment to data protection and ensuring that the tech it collaborates with is secure and free from hidden risks, especially security issues and potential dissemination of biased information.