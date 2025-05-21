What's the story

Google has unveiled its latest video-generating artificial intelligence (AI) model, Veo 3.

The new model can generate not just videos but also the accompanying audio elements like sound effects, background noises, and even dialog.

This is a major leap in the world of AI-generated content creation.

Veo 3 is currently available in Gemini chatbot app for subscribers of Google's $249.99-per-month AI Ultra plan (only in US).