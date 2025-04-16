Grok's new Studio feature offers ChatGPT-like capabilities for developers, creators
What's the story
Grok, the AI chatbot from Elon Musk's xAI, has launched a new feature called Grok Studio. The new tool will help users create and edit documents and even basic apps.
The announcement was made on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday and is now available for both free and premium users of Grok through grok.com.
Collaboration feature
Grok Studio enables collaborative content creation
The official Grok account on X emphasized the capabilities of the new tool, saying "Grok can now generate documents, code, reports, and browser games."
It added, "Grok Studio will open your content in a separate window, allowing both you and Grok to collaborate on the content together."
This feature aims to enable real-time collaboration between users and the AI chatbot.
Market trend
Grok Studio joins other AI chatbots with similar features
Grok Studio isn't the first chatbot to provide a workspace for software and writing projects.
OpenAI's ChatGPT introduced a similar feature called Canvas back in October, while Anthropic's Claude was among the first to do so with Artifacts.
However, despite the similarities, Grok Studio differentiates itself by letting users preview HTML snippets and run code in Python, C++, and JavaScript.
Integration
Grok Studio integrates with Google Drive for enhanced functionality
Along with the launch of Grok Studio, xAI also announced an upgrade enabling integration with Google Drive.
With this new feature, users can attach files from their Google Drive account directly into a Grok prompt.
This integration, according to xAI, expands the capabilities of Grok beyond documents and reports, enabling it to work with spreadsheets and slides as well.