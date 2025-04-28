Meet Gunjan Soni, YouTube India's new managing director
What's the story
YouTube has appointed Gunjan Soni as its new Country Managing Director for India. She will be responsible for driving the platform's growth in one of its biggest markets.
Soni has over 20 years of experience in business, technology, marketing, and e-commerce.
Prior to joining YouTube, she was Group CEO at ZALORA for six years in Singapore. ZALORA is a prominent online fashion, beauty, and lifestyle retailer in Southeast Asia.
Career journey
Soni's diverse professional background and board memberships
Soni's varied career spans roles such as Executive Vice President at Star India, Chief Marketing Officer at Myntra, and Partner at McKinsey & Company's Consumer and Marketing practice.
She is also a board member of Fortune 500 company CBRE Group.
Her vast experience across sectors is likely to play a major role in YouTube's growth strategy in India.
Soni holds a B.E. in Computer Science from Government Engineering College Bhopal (1996-2000) and an MBA in Finance from XLRI Jamshedpur (2001-2003).
Future plans
Soni's vision for YouTube India
Soni said she is excited to join YouTube and lead a platform that fuels the Indian creator economy.
"Witnessing how YouTube empowers creators and connects communities across India is truly inspiring," she said.
Soni is especially looking forward to building on this foundation, nurturing innovation, and furthering the platform's contribution to help creators unlock new storytelling opportunities and reach audiences around the world.