What's the story

YouTube has appointed Gunjan Soni as its new Country Managing Director for India. She will be responsible for driving the platform's growth in one of its biggest markets.

Soni has over 20 years of experience in business, technology, marketing, and e-commerce.

Prior to joining YouTube, she was Group CEO at ZALORA for six years in Singapore. ZALORA is a prominent online fashion, beauty, and lifestyle retailer in Southeast Asia.