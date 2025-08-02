OpenAI secures $8.3B in new funding, valuation climbs to $300B

Growth trajectory

OpenAI's rapid growth in annual recurring revenue

OpenAI's annual recurring revenue has jumped to $13 billion, up from $10 billion in June. The company expects this figure to exceed $20 billion by the end of this year. The number of businesses paying for ChatGPT has also grown rapidly, from three million to five million in just a few months. The company is now gearing up to launch GPT-5, it's most advanced AI model.