OpenAI is in talks with several global investors including Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), India's Reliance Industries, and UAE-based MGX.

The tech giant is looking to raise $30 billion as part of its ongoing $40 billion funding round.

The effort is being led by SoftBank, which could contribute at least three-quarters of the upcoming installment.

If the talks materialize, Mukesh Ambani, India's wealthiest individual and chairman of Reliance, could join the list of investors backing the company behind ChatGPT.