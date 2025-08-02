Palantir bags $10B defense deal from US Army

Palantir Technologies, the American data firm co-founded by tech mogul Peter Thiel, has bagged a massive $10 billion contract with the US Army . The deal highlights the company's expanding role as a key player in America's defense technology. The agreement will bring Palantir's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and data solutions into Army operations over the next decade.

Strategic integration Deal merges existing software contracts into 1 The newly signed contract consolidates several existing software and data-related contracts into a single, long-term enterprise agreement. Under its terms, the Army will have a broad timeline to acquire Palantir's data platforms and AI tools. These range from battlefield logistics to decision-making software, effectively turning the company into a digital backbone of modern military operations.

CEO's statement Global reach and commitment to US interests Palantir, which was co-founded in 2003 by Thiel and Alex Karp, among others, with Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) backing, has a global reach. It serves banks, hospitals, the US government, and the Israeli military. At a recent client summit in Palo Alto, Karp emphasized his company's commitment to American global dominance saying, "We want and need this country to be the strongest, most important country in the world."