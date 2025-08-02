LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / Palantir bags $10B defense deal from US Army
Summarize
Palantir bags $10B defense deal from US Army
The deal spans over the next 10 years

Palantir bags $10B defense deal from US Army

By Akash Pandey
Aug 02, 2025
11:45 am
What's the story

Palantir Technologies, the American data firm co-founded by tech mogul Peter Thiel, has bagged a massive $10 billion contract with the US Army. The deal highlights the company's expanding role as a key player in America's defense technology. The agreement will bring Palantir's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and data solutions into Army operations over the next decade.

Strategic integration

Deal merges existing software contracts into 1

The newly signed contract consolidates several existing software and data-related contracts into a single, long-term enterprise agreement. Under its terms, the Army will have a broad timeline to acquire Palantir's data platforms and AI tools. These range from battlefield logistics to decision-making software, effectively turning the company into a digital backbone of modern military operations.

CEO's statement

Global reach and commitment to US interests

Palantir, which was co-founded in 2003 by Thiel and Alex Karp, among others, with Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) backing, has a global reach. It serves banks, hospitals, the US government, and the Israeli military. At a recent client summit in Palo Alto, Karp emphasized his company's commitment to American global dominance saying, "We want and need this country to be the strongest, most important country in the world."

Revenue surge

Surge in government contracts propels Palantir's growth

Palantir's government business is witnessing a major boom. In Q1 2025, it raked in $373 million from US agencies, a whopping 45% increase from last year. Earlier this year, federal immigration authorities (ICE) awarded the company a $30 million contract to develop an innovative platform for tracking deportations and visa overstays.