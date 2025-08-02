Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Fubar' canceled by Netflix after 2 seasons
What's the story
Netflix has decided not to renew Arnold Schwarzenegger's spy action series Fubar for a third season. The announcement comes nearly six weeks after the second season premiered on June 12. The show, which also stars Monica Barbaro, was initially popular when it debuted in May 2023 but saw a disappointing return for its second season.
Viewership decline
'Fubar' Season 2 struggled to replicate initial success
The second season of Fubar was released over two years after the first season and struggled to replicate its initial success. It barely made it into Netflix's Top 10 for English-language series in its first week, with only 2.2 million views from Thursday to Sunday, per Deadline. This was a significant drop from the approximately 11 million views during the Season 1 premiere weekend.
Peak performance
Show joins other canceled series on Netflix this year
Despite a slow start, Fubar's second season peaked at #7 in its first full week with 3.3 million views. It also managed to secure another #10 finish in Week 3 with 1.8 million views before falling out of the Top 10 entirely. The show joins other Netflix cancelations such as The Recruit, Pulse, and The Residence this year.
Show synopsis
Everything to know about 'Fubar'
Fubar follows a CIA operative (Schwarzenegger) who is on the brink of retirement when he discovers a family secret that forces him back into action for one last job. The second season introduced Carrie-Anne Moss as Greta Nelson, a former East German spy with whom Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger) has an intense history. Other cast members include Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Milan Carter, Fabiana Udenio, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Guy Burnet, Jay Baruchel, Scott Thompson, and Barbara Eve Harris.