Vijay Deverakonda recovers from dengue, ready to promote 'Kingdom'

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda , who was recently diagnosed with dengue, is now back home and recuperating. The actor had to be admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after falling ill for a few days. Now, as per a report by India Today, he has been discharged and is recovering well at home.

Work resumption Deverakonda is 'keen on sticking to his work commitments' Despite his recent health scare, Deverakonda wants to get on with his work. He will soon start limited promotions for his upcoming Telugu film Kingdom. "He's slowly getting back on his feet. While doctors have advised rest, the actor is keen on sticking to his work commitments as much as possible," a source close to the actor told India Today.

Health and promotions Actor to do a couple of media interactions The source further added, "He's doing much better now. He is at home recovering and responding well to the treatment. Vijay will be doing a couple of interviews in Telugu to kickstart the promotional campaign." Despite his recent health scare, Deverakonda is likely to attend the trailer launch and pre-release event for Kingdom in the coming days. However, these appearances will be planned quite carefully to ensure he doesn't overexert himself.