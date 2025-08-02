Court issues notice to Robert Vadra in money laundering case

A Delhi court has issued a notice to businessman Robert Vadra , husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra , in connection with a money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed the complaint, and the Rouse Avenue Court has now scheduled a hearing for August 28. This will be at the pre-cognizance stage, where the proposed accused parties will respond to allegations before formal charges are filed.

Case details Vadra named in charge sheet The ED has filed a charge sheet naming Vadra, three individuals, and eight firms in connection with a Gurgaon land deal. The case involves allegations of laundering "proceeds of crime" worth over ₹58 crore. Among the other accused are Onkareshwar Properties and its promoters/directors Satyanand Yajee and K S Virk. This is the second charge sheet against members of the Gandhi family in recent months.

Ongoing probes Probe into land deals in Haryana and Rajasthan Vadra is also being probed in several other money laundering cases related to land deals during the past Congress regimes in Haryana and Rajasthan. He allegedly got undue benefits from Haryana's then Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who allowed a change of land use from agricultural to commercial/residential for Vadra's properties. This led to huge profits for him.

International links Links to fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari Vadra is also being probed in a money laundering case involving fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. He allegedly bought properties in London and Dubai through Bhandari with the proceeds of various defense contracts. In the current case, Vadra is accused of buying 3.5 acres in Gurgaon's Sector 83 through Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd from Onkareshwar Properties Pvt Ltd for ₹7.5 crore on February 12, 2008.