Choksi is now starting the extradition proceeding to India, where he is charged with allegedly defrauding PNB of ₹13,850 crore with his nephew, Nirav Modi.

The CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) accused them of using Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs) in the fraud, facilitated by bribing officials at the bank's Brady House branch in Mumbai.

They had fled India in January 2018, weeks before the scam was exposed.