Summarize Simplifying... In short An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was attacked during a raid on a farmhouse linked to a massive cybercrime network in Delhi.

The network, allegedly run by dubious chartered accountants, is suspected of conducting thousands of cybercrimes, including phishing scams and QR code fraud, and laundering the illicit funds through 15,000 mule accounts and cryptocurrency.

Despite the attack, the premises have been secured and an FIR has been filed against the attackers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

ED's additional director suffered minor injuries during attack

Delhi: ED team attacked during raids in cyber fraud case

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:11 am Nov 28, 202411:11 am

What's the story An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was attacked while conducting a raid in Delhi's Bijwasan on Thursday. The raid was part of an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case connected to cyber fraud. The central probe agency had registered an FIR in connection with a cyber app fraud involving United Arab Emirates-based Pyypl payment aggregator. During the attack, an ED additional director suffered minor injuries but continued with the raids after first aid.

Attack details

Five suspects involved in attack on ED team

The attack on the ED team was carried out by five people, including Ashok Sharma and his brother. One of the suspects fled the spot amid the commotion. Despite the incident, the premises have been secured and an FIR registered against the accused of the assault. The ED team was at a farmhouse to raid a chartered accountant connected to the case when they were allegedly attacked by these accused.

Investigation progress

ED uncovers illicit funds from thousands of cybercrimes

The ED's High-Intensity Unit (HIU) has launched widespread searches against top chartered accountants linked to a massive cybercrime syndicate across India. The probe has revealed illegal money sourced from thousands of cybercrimes, including phishing scams, QR code fraud, and part-time job scams. These crimes involved layering money into 15,000 mule accounts and topping up virtual accounts on Pyypl using debit and credit cards. The money from Pyypl was then used to purchase cryptocurrency.

Suspect profile

Chartered accountants suspected of operating cybercrime network

Reportedly, the entire cybercrime network was run by dubious chartered accountants. The Financial Intelligence Unit - India (FIU-IND) and Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) helped analyze thousands of reported crime cases. After the attack on the ED team, local police have launched a manhunt for the accused, including those who managed to escape from the spot during the assault.