Delhi Assembly elections are due in February next year

Kejriwal likens Delhi polls to 'dharamyudh,' says AAP will win

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:23 pm Nov 18, 202403:23 pm

What's the story Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal has likened the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections to a "dharamyudh," making an analogy with the epic battle in the Mahabharata. The elections are due in February next year. Speaking to district-level office bearers in Chandni Chowk, he said divine forces and people's support are with the AAP, just like they were with the Pandavas in Mahabharata.

Election strategy

Kejriwal urges AAP workers to view all seats as his

Kejriwal also urged the AAP workers to treat the election as if he is personally contesting all 70 seats in Delhi. He made it clear that ticket distribution won't be based on personal connections, saying, "I will not give tickets to any of my relatives, acquaintances, or friends." This statement emphasizes his commitment to merit-based candidate selection for the upcoming elections.

Development claims

Kejriwal highlights AAP's achievements, challenges BJP

Kejriwal also emphasized AAP's development work in Delhi, taking credit for building 10,000km of roads in the city's colonies. He compared this with what he called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s failure to deliver such development in 20 states under its rule. He also mentioned six free services offered by AAP: electricity, water, education, health care, pilgrimage support and bus travel for women.

Criticism

Kejriwal criticizes BJP's lack of service to Delhi

Kejriwal also slammed the BJP for not serving the people of Delhi. He asked the party to tell what the Central government has done for the people of Delhi in the last 10 years. While admitting AAP is a small party with limited resources as compared to BJP's humongous funds and power, he alleged the latter lacked "the will to serve."