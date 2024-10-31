TV5 owner BR Naidu appointed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board chairman
The Andhra Pradesh government has announced the new 24-member governing board for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The board will be headed by Bollineni Rajagopal Naidu, popularly known as BR Naidu, a media stalwart and philanthropist. Naidu, owner of Telugu news channel TV5, will be the 54th chairman of the TTD Board. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed the decision on Wednesday, putting an end to weeks of speculation on the board's composition.
Diverse representation in newly formed TTD board
The new TTD board includes members from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra. It includes three Andhra Pradesh MLAs: Jyothula Nehru (Jaggampeta), Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy (Kovur) and MS Raju (Madakasira). Former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi and Bharat Biotech Co-founder Suchitra Ella are among the notable names appointed to the board.
Absence of Tirupati representatives sparks controversy
However, the appointment process hasn't been without controversy. Supporters of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who had lobbied for positions on the board were disappointed with CM Naidu's choices. Further, there was surprise over the absence of any members from Tirupati, where TTD is headquartered. Naidu hails from Chittoor district, but he is now settled in Hyderabad.
TTD board's 1st controversy under new leadership
Notably, the TTD has been embroiled in controversy this year over allegations that animal fat was used instead of ghee in its prasadam under the previous YSR Congress government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy. In response, Reddy's party, the YSRCP, accused Naidu of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains. The YSRCP had also moved to the Andhra Pradesh High Court, demanding an investigation into the claims made by the ruling party.