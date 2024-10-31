Summarize Simplifying... In short TV5 owner BR Naidu has been appointed as the chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board, sparking controversy due to the absence of representatives from Tirupati, where TTD is headquartered.

The new board includes members from various states and notable figures like former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi and Bharat Biotech Co-founder Suchitra Ella.

This comes amidst a separate controversy over allegations of using animal fat in prasadam under the previous government.

BR Naidu is a media and philanthropy stalwart

TV5 owner BR Naidu appointed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board chairman

By Chanshimla Varah 11:40 am Oct 31, 202411:40 am

What's the story The Andhra Pradesh government has announced the new 24-member governing board for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The board will be headed by Bollineni Rajagopal Naidu, popularly known as BR Naidu, a media stalwart and philanthropist. Naidu, owner of Telugu news channel TV5, will be the 54th chairman of the TTD Board. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed the decision on Wednesday, putting an end to weeks of speculation on the board's composition.

Board composition

Diverse representation in newly formed TTD board

The new TTD board includes members from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra. It includes three Andhra Pradesh MLAs: Jyothula Nehru (Jaggampeta), Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy (Kovur) and MS Raju (Madakasira). Former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi and Bharat Biotech Co-founder Suchitra Ella are among the notable names appointed to the board.

Naidu thanks CM

Board controversy

Absence of Tirupati representatives sparks controversy

However, the appointment process hasn't been without controversy. Supporters of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who had lobbied for positions on the board were disappointed with CM Naidu's choices. Further, there was surprise over the absence of any members from Tirupati, where TTD is headquartered. Naidu hails from Chittoor district, but he is now settled in Hyderabad.

Prasadam controversy

TTD board's 1st controversy under new leadership

Notably, the TTD has been embroiled in controversy this year over allegations that animal fat was used instead of ghee in its prasadam under the previous YSR Congress government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy. In response, Reddy's party, the YSRCP, accused Naidu of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains. The YSRCP had also moved to the Andhra Pradesh High Court, demanding an investigation into the claims made by the ruling party.