Summarize Simplifying... In short The Haryana government is preparing for its oath-taking ceremony on October 17, with Prime Minister Modi set to attend.

The new cabinet aims for balanced caste representation, focusing on Jat, Khatri, Brahmin, OBC, and SC MLAs.

Following the recent assembly elections, BJP emerged victorious with 51 seats, including support from three independent MLAs, while Congress secured 37 seats. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nayab Singh Saini will be sworn in as the new Haryana CM

Haryana government's oath-taking ceremony on October 17, Modi to attend

By Chanshimla Varah 12:31 pm Oct 12, 202412:31 pm

What's the story The new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana will be sworn in on October 17, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced. The ceremony will be held in Panchkula, where Nayab Singh Saini will be sworn in as the chief minister for the second time. "We have received the nod of the PM that on October 17...the CM and council of ministers will take oath," Khattar said. Accordingt to several reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony.

Event preparations

Preparations underway for swearing-in ceremony

Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony are already underway in Panchkula. A senior official confirmed the development to PTI. "We are preparing the venue for the event," Panchkula Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Yash Garg told PTI over phone. A district-level committee, headed by the DC, has been constituted to make arrangements for the ceremony.

Inclusive cabinet

Cabinet formation focuses on balanced caste representation

The new government wants to ensure a balanced cabinet representation of different castes, sources told TOI. Senior leaders and MLAs are now discussing the final cabinet lineup, keeping inclusivity in mind. Sources suggest special attention will be paid to Jat, Khatri, Brahmin, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Scheduled Caste (SC) MLAs for a balanced government, the sources added.

Election results

BJP's victory in Haryana Assembly elections

In the recent Haryana assembly elections, the BJP won 48 out the 90 assembly seats, while the Congress bagged 37. The Indian National Lok Dal could manage only two seats, while the Jannayak Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) failed to win a single seat. After winning, all three Independent MLAs—Devender Kadyan from Ganaur, Rajesh Joon from Bahadurgarh and Savitri Jindal from Hisar—declared their support to BJP, taking its tally in the Haryana Assembly to 51.