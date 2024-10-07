Summarize Simplifying... In short The first elections in Jammu & Kashmir since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019 are underway, with the National Conference and Congress forming an alliance against the independently running BJP and People's Democratic Party.

Counting of votes will begin at 8:00am

Haryana, J&K poll results: When will vote counting begin

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:50 pm Oct 07, 2024

What's the story The counting of votes for the recently concluded assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir will begin on Tuesday. The process will start at 8:00am and election officials and representatives from political parties are expected to be present at the counting centers by 5:00am. A briefing for poll officials is scheduled at 6:00am before they take their positions at the counting tables.

The counting will start with postal ballots, reserved for categories like disabled persons, security personnel, and some government employees engaged in essential services. This will be followed by counting votes cast through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Early trends are expected by noon, while a clearer picture of the results will be available by late afternoon. The election results for each constituency will be declared as soon as their respective countings are over.

J&K's 1st election since Article 370 revocation

Notably, this election is particularly important for Jammu & Kashmir as it is the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The abrogation split the erstwhile state into two Union Territories—Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The assembly elections were held in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, across all 90 constituencies.

Political alliances and exit poll predictions

In these elections, the National Conference and Congress formed a joint alliance to contest, while the People's Democratic Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party chose to run independently. Haryana also witnessed a diverse political contest for its 90 assembly seats with voting concluding on October 5. According to CVoter exit poll predictions, both states could see a challenging path for the BJP. In Haryana, Congress is predicted to secure a majority with between 50-58 seats out of the 90-member assembly.

Exit poll predictions for Jammu & Kashmir

In Jammu & Kashmir, the Congress-National Conference alliance is likely to do well with predictions that they could win 40-48 out of the 90 seats. The BJP is expected to win between 27-32 seats, while Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) could win between six to 12 seats. Independent candidates or smaller parties are likely to win six to 11 seats in the assembly.