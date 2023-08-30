PM Modi lied, entire Ladakh knows: RaGa on China map

Politics

PM Modi lied, entire Ladakh knows: RaGa on China map

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 30, 2023 | 12:06 pm 2 min read

Rahul Gandhi demanded a statement from PM Modi in response to the new Chinese map including Indian territories

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in response to the new Chinese map, which wrongly showed some parts of India as Chinese territories. Terming the issue very serious, he accused PM Modi of lying when the latter claimed that "not even an inch of land" in Ladakh was captured by China. Gandhi said, "The entire Ladakh knows that China has transgressed," while leaving for Karnataka.

Why does this story matter?

The already prevailing tensions between India and China escalated following China's release of the new "standard" map on Monday, which India categorically rejected. The map depicts Aksai Chin, which China captured in 1962, and Arunachal Pradesh, which China calls South Tibet, as Chinese territory. This follows PM Modi's recent conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit, during which he emphasized the need for "peace and tranquility in the border areas."

Have been saying this for years: Gandhi

G20 Summit shadowed by map dispute

The map's release comes at a critical time as India is preparing for the G20 Summit from September 9 to 10, which Jinping is also expected to attend. However, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the map "doesn't change anything" as China has a habit of "making absurd claims." Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India lodged a strong protest through diplomatic channels.

Map row likely to complicate diplomatic efforts

India-China relations have been severely strained by the eastern Ladakh border standoff that began in May 2020. Recently, the 19th round of military talks was held, wherein both sides agreed to expedite the resolution of remaining issues and maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas. Unfortunately, the new Chinese map will likely complicate diplomatic efforts. It will also affect regional stability, particularly in the South China Sea, which China has claimed entirely on the new map.

Share this timeline