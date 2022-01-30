India

#MannKiBaat: Modi remembers Bapu, urges people to visit War Memorial

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jan 30, 2022, 03:18 pm 4 min read

Narendra Modi started his speech by remembering Mahatma Gandhi and his teachings on his death anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 85th edition of his monthly radio show Mann ki Baat. Modi started his speech by remembering Mahatma Gandhi and his teachings on his death anniversary. Republic Day functions will now start from January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and will continue till January 30, Gandhiji's death anniversary, he added.

Context Why does it matter?

PM Modi addresses the country directly through 'Mann ki Baat,' which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

This Sunday's episode is the first edition for the year 2022.

For the first time, today's program started half an hour late at 11:30 am.

This was reportedly due to the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Details Modi urged people to visit National War Memorial

PM Modi also mentioned the installation of Subhas Chandra Bose's digital sculpture at India Gate and the merger of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' with the flame at the National War Memorial. "Friends, in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the country is re-establishing its national symbols through these efforts," Modi said. He further urged people to visit the National War Memorial with their families.

Awards Modi highlights PM Rashtirya Baal Purashkar

In his address, the PM also highlighted many national awards that have been announced recently. Highlighting Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Baal Puraskaar, Modi said, "These awards are given to the children who have rendered courageous and inspirational work at a young age." "We all must highlight about these children in our homes." He also mentioned the works of some of this year's Padma awardees.

Mann Ki Baat Corruption hollows the country like a termite: Modi

Modi said over one crore children have written to him "Mann ki Baat" postcards. Sharing one postcard by a child about her dreams of a corruption-free India, Modi said the country is moving rapidly in that direction. "You talked about a corruption-free India. Corruption hollows the country like a termite," Modi said. Youth have to work together to achieve this, he added.

Education 'India has been a sacred land of education and knowledge'

"India has been the sacred land of education and knowledge. We have not confined education to bookish knowledge, but have seen it as a holistic experience of life," PM Modi said. He also highlighted contributions made by India's great personalities such as Madan Mohan Malviya, Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, and Sardar Patel to the field of education.

Data Modi talks about Vidyanjali Abhiyan to improve education quality

Modi also highlighted Vidyanjali Abhiyan that started in September last year to improve the quality of education in schools across the country with the participation of various organizations, CSR, and the private sector. "Vidyanjali is furthering the spirit of community participation and ownership," he said.

Assam Modi praises Assam government for saving rhinoceros

Modi also lauded the Assam government for its efforts to save one-horned rhinoceros from poaching. In 2013, 37 rhinoceros were killed, while two and one rhinoceros were killed by poachers in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Modi also highlighted how the Assam government's campaign against the poaching of rhinoceros in the last seven years helped to achieve that feat.

Modi further said that Ladakh will soon be blessed with an impressive Open Synthetic Track and AstroTurf Football Stadium. The soon-to-be-completed stadium is being built at a height of more than 10,000 feet and will be the largest open stadium in Ladakh. The stadium will also have a hostel with one thousand beds. These big infrastructures will help in tourism promotion and employment.

Vaccination 4.5 crore children vaccinated: Modi

In his "Mann Ki Baat," Modi said about four and a half crore children, aged between 15 and 18 years, have been administered COVID-19 vaccines so far. "This means that about 60% of youth in the age group of 15 to 18 years have got their vaccines within three to four weeks." One crore people have also been administered precautionary doses, Modi added.