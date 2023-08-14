Technology

X removes verification checkmark of Yogi Adityanath, other BJP leaders

Written by Athik Saleh August 14, 2023 | 12:19 pm 1 min read

Yogi Adityanath is one of the BJP chief ministers who lost their gray checkmark

X (formerly Twitter) has removed the verification marks of several prominent BJP politicians' accounts. This action was likely taken after these individuals changed their display pictures to the Indian tricolor as part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. X's policy mandates that verified accounts must use authentic names and profile pictures. Changing profile pictures leads to a comprehensive review of profiles by the platform's administrators.

Multiple chief ministers lost their gray checkmark

The BJP politicians that lost their gray checkmark include UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant, and party national spokesperson Sambit Patra, among others. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which changed its profile picture to the Indian flag, also lost its golden tick.

Some BJP politicians didn't lose their checkmarks

The affected accounts will have their verified status reinstated if they comply with all specified guidelines during the comprehensive review. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encourages citizens to display the national flag at their homes. Interestingly, PM Narendra Modi's gray checkmark remains intact despite changing his profile picture. The same goes for union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Thakur, and Smriti Irani.