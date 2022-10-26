India

Hospital that transfused juice instead of platelets to be bulldozed

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 26, 2022

The district magistrate had said that no lime juice was found in the bag of platelets

The Prayagraj Development Authority in Uttar Pradesh has served a 'bulldozer notice' to Global Hospital, which made the headlines for allegedly transfusing a dengue patient with lime juice dissembled as platelets which resulted in his death. The notice stated that the hospital was constructed illegally and should be vacated by Friday. The notice forebodes the hospital's demolition by bulldozers.

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government has drawn flak for bulldozing the property of alleged criminals by declaring them illegal without due process of law.

The government has touted the move as strict action against culprits and "anti-social elements" in any case.

However, dissidents have termed it as yet another way to settle political scores in some cases and tyrannical administration in others.

The civic body officials said the hospital had been served similar notices earlier as well but it received no reply from the hospital authority. They said, if the management doesn't submit a "satisfactory reply", then the hospital will be levelled. After a preliminary investigation, district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said that no lime juice was found in the bag of platelets.

The patient's family blamed the hospital for his death while the hospital authority said the patient's attendants had arranged five platelet units themselves. Hospital owner Saurabh Mishra said the hospital doesn't verify the validity of the units. In a viral video, the platelet bag appears to have been sourced from SRN Hospital in Prayagraj, bearing the name of Global Hospital below the recipient's.

The patient, Pradeep Pandey (32), was reportedly admitted to the hospital on October 17 and died two days later. His kin claimed that his condition deteriorated after being transfused with the purported lime juice, after which he was shifted to another hospital where he died. The doctors there told the deceased's kin that the transfused liquid appeared to be a mix of chemicals.