India

Prayagraj: Instead of platelets, dengue patient transfused with juice; dies

Prayagraj: Instead of platelets, dengue patient transfused with juice; dies

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 21, 2022, 01:15 pm 2 min read

On the allegations of the deceased's family, a preliminary inquiry was conducted and UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak ordered an investigation into the case

A private hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (UP), was sealed when a dengue patient died after he was allegedly transfused lime juice instead of platelets on Wednesday. On the allegations of the deceased's family, a preliminary inquiry was conducted and UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak ordered an investigation into the case. The patient, Pradeep Pandey (32), was admitted to Global Hospital on Monday.

Twitter Post Social media users claimed medical mafia running in state

Information Patient breathed last in another hospital

The deceased's family alleged the hospital had supplied the bag containing platelets but after the transfusion, his condition deteriorated. He was shifted to another private hospital where he died. The doctors there told them that the 'platelet' bag was fake and was filled with a mix of chemicals including lime juice. A video of the bag marked as 'platelets' has gone viral.

Details People claim racket; doctors, staff complacent

All other patients of the hospital have been shifted elsewhere for treatment and district administration has formed a three-member committee for to probe the matter. Many claimed that a "medical mafia" was running in the state with the complacence of doctors and other workers. The additional chief medical officer of Prayagraj said the hospital will remain sealed until the 'platelet' sample is tested.

Twitter Post Dy CM orders sealing the hospital

जनपद प्रयागराज में झलवा स्थित ग्लोबल हॉस्पिटल द्वारा डेंगू मरीज को प्लेटलेट्स की जगह मोसम्मी का जूस चढ़ा देने के वायरल वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए मेरे द्वारा दिये गए आदेशों के क्रम में तत्काल हॉस्पिटल को सील कर दिया गया है एवं प्लेटलेट्स पैकेट को जाँच हेतु भेजा गया है — Brajesh Pathak (@brajeshpathakup) October 20, 2022

Statement Didn't supply platelet bag: Hospital

The deceased's brother-in-law said that his 26-year-old sister had been widowed and appealed to UP CM Yogi Adityanath to take strict actions against the hospital staff. Meanwhile, the hospital has claimed that the patient's family sourced the plasma bag themselves. The hospital owner said after the patient's platelet level dropped to 17,000, the family arranged five units of platelets from a government hospital.