PM Modi, UN's Antonio Guterres launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat

Written by Pirzada Shakir Oct 20, 2022, 05:58 pm 3 min read

UN chief said that to save our planet and future from the emerging crisis, all must become part of the solution

United Nation chief Antonio Guterres and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched 'Mission LiFE' (Lifestyle for Environment) at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar. The global launch of the mission is aimed at fighting the emerging climate crisis. Guterres who is on a three-day visit to India since Wednesday highlighted India's contribution toward environmental protection, during the launching ceremony.

Context Why does this story matter?

UN chief Antonio Guterres said that they should look forward to working on the climate crisis with India.

PM Modi at the launch ceremony informed that India is committed to reducing the climate crisis and asked people "to adopt the concept of 'reduce, reuse and recycle'."

Details 'Change in lifestyle can protect environment'

PM Modi said the 'Lifestyle For Environment' is the mantra of Mission LiFE. "Everyone can be part of this struggle as per their capacity," PM Modi said. "Changes in our lifestyle can lead to environmental protection," he added.

Common cause Climate crisis not just policy issue: PM Modi

PM Modi while speaking at the launch ceremony said that the perception was the climate crisis was an issue merely related to policy. It was believed that governments or international organizations are only supposed to take steps regarding the climate crisis, PM said during the launch ceremony. He said that now "people are feeling the effects of climate change."

Plan 'A global plan to save planet'

Mission LiFE is a global plan to save the planet from disastrous climatic challenges. The mission is aimed at motivating people toward sustainable living and encouraging people's environment-friendly behavior. PM Modi at the launch ceremony informed that India is committed to reducing the climate crisis and asked people "to adopt the concept of 'reduce, reuse and recycle'."

Challenge 'Our glaciers are meting, rivers drying up'

PM Modi said that climatic crisis is an issue everywhere across the country. He highlighted that due to climatic change, glaciers - which are a major source of fresh water - are melting quickly and rivers are drying up. UN chief said that to save our planet and future from the emerging crisis, all must become part of the solution.

Coordination Looking forward to work with India on climate crisis: Guterres

UN chief said that they should look forward to working on the climate crisis with India. He stressed that developed countries should extend financial and technical assistance to countries like India in accomplishing the mission to check the crisis. Guterres said that India can play a critical role in connecting developed and under-developing countries to save the planet from climate crisis.