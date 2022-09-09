Entertainment

Grab movie tickets at Rs. 75 this National Cinema Day

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 09, 2022, 01:35 pm 2 min read

Save the date as you can watch all the latest releases for just Rs. 75 at cinema halls.

Yes, you read that right! This September 16, on the occasion of National Cinema Day, more than 4,000 cinema theaters across India will sell movie tickets at only Rs. 75! It's the best possible day to catch up on a show of all the latest films releasing this week without burning a hole in your pocket. Here's everything you need to know.

Uniting movie lovers A 'dramatic' notification from Multiplex Association of India (MAI)

Multiplex Association of India (MAI), which is on Twitter as @MAofIndia took to the social media platform to invite movie lovers for a celebration of cinema like never before. "Cinemas come together to celebrate National Cinema Day on 16th September, to offer movies for just Rs.75. #NationalCinemaDay2022 #16thSep," MAI tweeted. This comes after Cinema Day in America with movie tickets offered at just $3.

Cinemas come together to celebrate ‘National Cinema Day’ on 16th Sep, to offer movies for just Rs.75. #NationalCinemaDay2022 #16thSep — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) September 2, 2022

Token of gratitude 4,000 screens to be a part of this celebration

As per the information shared by MAI on Twitter, more than 4,000 cinema screens in India will be a part of this unique celebration. The likes of PVR, Inox, Cinepolis, Wave, M2K, Movie Time, Asian, Miraj, Carnival, City Pride, Mukta A2, etc will be offering movie tickets at slashed prices. The massive discount is a token of gratitude for reopening cinemas post-COVID-19.

Take note How to book movie tickets online at just Rs. 75?

To book your movie tickets, go to the website of your favorite cinema hall. Select your city and theater that's nearest to you. Next up, select the date as September 16, check out the movies releasing, pick up a time, choose a convenient seat, and book. Additionally, you can also use third-party platforms like BookMyShow, PayTm, etc to book your movie tickets.

What to watch Movies releasing in India between September 9-16, 2022

Hindi: Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva, Middle-Class Love, Khalli Balli, Matto Ki Saikal, and Modi Ji Ki Beti. English: The Woman King, Where The Crawdads Sing, and Everything Everywhere All At Once. Telugu: Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali, Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavaadini, and Ikshu. Tamil: Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, Agilan, and Rendagam. Punjabi: Batch 2013, Teri Meri Gal Ban Gayi, Moh, and Maa Da Laadla.