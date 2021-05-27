CBFC approves 'Brahmastra' teasers, motion posters; promotions to start soon?

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on May 27, 2021, 07:18 pm

Makers of 'Brahmastra' get 10 teasers and 13 motion posters approved by CBFC?

Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, might kick-start an elaborate promotional drive soon. That's because the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly given approval to 10 teasers and 13 motion posters forwarded by the team to the Board. The film, which has been in the works for a long time, is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, and backed by Dharma Productions.

Quote

'The makers have a lot of exciting content,' says insider

Talking about the development, a source from the industry said, "The makers have a lot of exciting content, and they'll be revealing it bit by bit through these short teasers." "Also, the motion posters will add to the buzz; some of them can be character-introducing motion posters, maybe one for each of the lead cast - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan...," they added.

Details

All promotional material have been passed without any cuts

According to reports, the material approved by the CBFC is part of a lengthy promotional campaign for the film. All of them have been passed without any cuts and given a Universal or U rating. The cleared proposal is in several languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali. Brahmastra, which is a three-part series, still has some production and post-production work remaining.

Release

'Brahmastra' might be looking at a Summer 2022 release

The film was first scheduled for a 2020 release, but due to internal lags in production and the pandemic, it got delayed. Then a 2021 release was also speculated, but due to the second wave, that didn't pan out either. Apparently, the makers have now zeroed in on a Summer 2022 release. The film loaded with heavy VFX is expected to release in theaters.

Information

Mukerji's dream vehicle boasts of a stellar ensemble cast

Apart from Bhatt, Kapoor, and Bachchan, the film will also star South superstar Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, and others. Shah Rukh Khan will also appear in a cameo role. The fantasy thriller written and co-produced by Mukerji is a trilogy, and it's something he has been working on since his last directorial Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film will also release in 3D.