Here are the interesting facts about the Commonwealth Games

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 26, 2022, 07:57 pm 3 min read

The opening ceremony will be held on July 28

The 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) are set to begin on July 28 this year. Birmingham will host the multi-sport event for members of the Commonwealth. England are playing host to the event for the third time after 1934 (London) and 2002 (Manchester). Interestingly, international cricket will feature for the first time at CWG or a multi-sport event. Here are the interesting facts.

Details Key details about the event

The Commonwealth Games is an international multi-sport event that involves athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations. Melville Marks Robinson termed it the British Empire Games, the first edition of which was hosted in Canada (1930). In 1942 and 1946, the Games were canceled due to the Second World War. Only Auckland (1950, 1990) and Edinburgh (1970, 1986) have hosted the Games more than once.

Do you know? Which six teams have taken part in all editions?

Of the 72 nations (current number of CWG participating teams), only six have taken part in all the editions, dating back to 1930. Australia, Canada, England, New Zealand, Scotland, and Wales are these nations. India has missed just four editions (1930, 1950, 1962, and 1986).

Medals Australia tops the list; India owns 181 gold medals

Australia leads the all-time tally of medals at CWG, having won 932 gold, 775 silver, and 709 bronze medals (2,416 in total). England (2,144) and Canada (1,555) follow Australia in this regard. India occupies the fourth spot on the list in terms of gold medals (181). Besides, the nation has 173 silver and 149 bronze medals at the Games.

First Who won India's first medal at CWG?

India claimed its first-ever CWG medal before claiming independence from the British Empire. In the second CWG edition (1934) held in England, Rashid Anwar secured India's first medal, a bronze in wrestling (welterweight). Interestingly, only six athletes from India took part in the 1934 Games where as many as 17 national teams featured. India's participation was only in athletics and wrestling disciplines.

Gold Who won India's first CWG gold?

In the 1958 Commonwealth Games, the legendary Milkha Singh secured the gold medal in 400m with a new national record (46.6 seconds). He became the first Indian to secure gold at the Games (track and field). Milkha remained the only Indian male to have an individual athletics CWG gold for 56 years before discus thrower Vikas Gowda claimed one in the 2014 edition.

Cricket Women's cricket will feature at 2022 CWG

As stated, international cricket enters the CWG for the first time. Edgbaston in Birmingham will play host to the eight-team women's T20 tournament, starting July 29. Notably, cricket last featured in a multi-sporting tournament in 1998. A 'List A' men's tournament was held at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Malaysia. South Africa won the gold medal in the 50-over event in Kuala Lumpur.

Youngest A look at other interesting facts

Australian swimmer Jenny Turrell remains the youngest to win a CWG gold medal (13). Notably, the oldest to win a medal at the event is also an Australian (Dorothy Roche, 61, lawn bowling). Ranjith Kumar was the first Indian para-athlete to win a CWG medal (in 2006). Only 11 nations took part in the 1930 CWG. The number has increased to 72 in 2022.