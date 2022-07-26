Sports

SL vs PAK, Day 3: Hosts lead by 323 runs

Written by V Shashank Jul 26, 2022, 06:59 pm 2 min read

The second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is evenly poised at the conclusion of Day 3. Resuming from 191/7, the visitors were folded on 231, courtesy of brilliance from Ramesh Mendis. He was a class act and wound up with figures worth 5/47. SL lost wickets at frequent intervals to conclude at 176/5 at stumps. They lead by 323 runs.

Performance Mendis cleans the visitors' tailenders

Mendis uprooted the likes of Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali to wind up his third career five-fer in Tests. Nauman edged one while trying to defend a length delivery from Mendis. Later, a tossed-up delivery around the middle and leg stump got Yasir out LBW. Mendis has now raced to 42 scalps at 28.69. Versus Pakistan, the off-spinner has eight scalps at 20.87.

Duo Yasir, Hasan keep the Lankans at bay

Pakistan would have bundled out quite early if not for the valiant display from Yasir and Hasan Ali. The pair added 32 runs for the eighth wicket. Yasir faced 97 deliveries to dish out 26 runs that comprised a solitary six. Hasan scored a 54-ball 21 and hit one boundary. He was bowled out while trying to sweep a tossed-up delivery from Prabath Jayasuriya.

SL An eventful day for Pakistani bowlers

Pakistan were menacing with the ball throughout Day 3. An away delivery from Naseem got Niroshan Dickwella out on a loose shot. Yasir bowled a slider to get Oshada Fernando out LBW. Kusal Mendis was bested by Mohammad Nawaz. Later, a well-set Mathews edged one to the slips. Dinesh Chandimal threw his wicket while playing a loose delivery off Naseem.

Partnerships Karunaratne, de Silva keep the fight intact

Lankans were reduced to 59/3 in 15.2 overs. Mathews then came to the rescue, scoring 35 off 62 deliveries. He fetched a 41-run stand alongside Chandimal for the fourth wicket to get the hosts to the 100-run mark. Dimuth Karunaratne (27*), who batted down the order owing to a lower-back issue, added 59 runs with Dhananjaya de Silva (30*) for the sixth wicket.