Sports

Babar Azam set to complete 10,000 international runs: Key stats

Babar Azam set to complete 10,000 international runs: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 08, 2022, 01:04 pm 2 min read

Babar Azam has 9,798 runs across formats (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan will take on West Indies in the first match of the three-ODI series at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Their skipper Babar Azam is on the verge of scripting history! He could complete 10,000 runs in international cricket in the impending series. Only 10 batters from Pakistan have reached this landmark in the past. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Babar has been one of the consistent batters since he arrived in international cricket.

He was a member of Pakistan's winning side in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

His appetite for runs has only been on a high ever since.

Babar deserves every bit of appreciation that he garners.

And now, he is set to enter an elite club of Pakistan players.

Career A look at his international career

Babar made his international debut in May 2015 in an ODI against Zimbabwe. In a career spanning over seven years, he has slammed 9,798 runs from 200 internationals at a remarkable average of 50.76. The tally includes 23 tons and 65 half-centuries. His career-best score of 196 came against Australia earlier this year (2nd Test in Karachi). Babar has returned unbeaten 31 times.

Information 12th-most runs in international cricket

Babar is presently the 12th-highest run-scorer for Pakistan in international cricket. He is behind Inzamam-ul-Haq (20,541), Younis Khan (17,790), Mohammad Yousuf (17,134), Javed Miandad (16,213), Saleem Malik (12,938), Saeed Anwar (12,876), Mohammad Hafeez (12,780), Shoaib Malik (11,855), Shahid Afridi (11,148), Misbah-ul-Haq (11,132), Ijaz Ahmed (9,879).

Milestone Babar completed 4,000 ODI runs

Earlier this year, Babar completed 4,000 runs in One-Day Internationals. He became the second-fastest to this landmark, having taken 82 innings. Former South African cricketer Hashim Amla (81 innings) holds the record for the fastest to 4,000 runs. Notably, Babar bettered the record of former West Indies captain Sir Vivian Richards, who took 88 innings to complete 4,000 ODI runs.

Do you know? Third-highest batting average in ODI cricket

Babar has the third-highest ODI batting average. He averages 59.18, having smashed 4,261 runs in the format. His average is even higher than former Indian captain Virat Kohli (58.07). HE van der Dussen (71.84) and Ryan ten Doeschate (67.00) occupy the top two spots.