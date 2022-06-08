Sports

Decoding David Warner's T20I numbers against Sri Lanka

Warner has always scored runs versus Sri Lanka (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

David Warner was once again on top of his game in the first T20I versus Sri Lanka. Warner hammered an unbeaten 70 on Tuesday Australia took a deserved 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Warner found able company in Aaron Finch and the two batters chased down a paltry 129-run target in style. We decode Warner's performance versus Lanka in T20Is.

1st T20I How did the first T20I pan out?

Sri Lankan openers added 39 runs for the first wicket before Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka put on a 61-run partnership. The Lankans were 100/2 before losing their way and folding for 128. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc claimed seven scalps between them. In response, the Aussie openers batted well to ensure Australia got the job done (134/0).

Stats Warner and Finch dazzle versus Lanka

Warner was at his sublime best, scoring 70* from 44 balls. He smashed nine fours at a strike rate of 159.09. His opening partner Finch remained unbeaten on 61. Finch and Warner have now gone on to pile up 1,300-plus runs in T20Is as a pair. This was the duo's fourth century-plus stand in T20Is and second versus Sri Lanka.

Vs Sri Lanka Warner averages in excess of 60 versus SL

In 14 T20Is versus Sri Lanka, Warner has a tally of 582 runs at an average of 64.66. He has smashed one century and six fifties versus Lanka. The southpaw has hammered 65 fours and 10 sixes. Warner is the leading run-getter in Sri Lanka versus Australia T20Is. He is also the only player to hit 50-plus fours.

Warner vs SL Breaking down Warner's record versus Sri Lanka

In six T20Is at home, Warner has piled up 316 runs versus Sri Lanka at 158.00. He has one ton and three fifties with a best of 100*. Away from home, Warner has smashed 192 runs in five games with the best score of 70*. He averages 48.00 and has hit two fifties. At neutral venues, he has 74 runs at 24.66 (3 matches).

Information Five successive fifty-plus scores versus SL in T20Is

Warner has now registered five successive 50-plus scores versus Sri Lanka in T20Is. His scores read as 100*, 60*, 57*, 65, and 70*. He has a tally of 352 runs in these five games at 352.00.

Information Warner's T20I numbers

Warner has scored a total of 2,624 runs in T20Is at an average of 33.64. He has registered one century and 22 fifties. He is the seventh-highest scorer in T20Is. For Australia, he is the second-highest scorer after Aaron Finch, who has scored 2,802 runs.