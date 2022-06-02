Sports

A look at Rohit Sharma's lesser-known records in international cricket

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 02, 2022, 07:07 pm 3 min read

Rohit Sharma has 9,283 runs in ODI cricket

Rohit Sharma is arguably the greatest opener in white-ball cricket. He has shattered plenty of records across formats. The Indian opener owns the most double-centuries (three) in 50-over cricket. He has the highest individual score in the format (264 vs Sri Lanka), a record that is deemed unbreakable. Rohit also owns some esoteric records which require attention. Here, we decode those feats.

Runs Second-most ODI runs since his debut

Rohit made his ODI debut in June 2007 in a match against Ireland in Belfast. In a career spanning nearly 15 years, the 35-year-old has smashed 9,283 runs at a remarkable average of 48.60. He has the second-most runs in the format since his debut. Rohit is only behind his compatriot Virat Kohli, who slammed a record 12,311 runs in this period.

Openers Most ODI runs by an Indian opener since his debut

Rohit remained under the scanner for his inconsistent run across formats in his first five years of international cricket. In 2013, former skipper MS Dhoni promoted Rohit as an opener. The particular move turned Rohit's fortunes. As an opener, Rohit has smashed 7,316 runs at an incredible average of 56.71. This is the most ODI runs by an Indian opener since his debut.

Winning cause Most runs in winning cause (T20Is)

Rohit is the leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals. He has scored 3,313 runs at an average of 32.48 so far. Notably, Rohit has tallied 2,663 of these runs in winning cause, the most by a batter in matches won. India's Kohli (2,222) and New Zealand's Martin Guptill (2,005) are the only others to have scored over 2,000 T20I runs in winning cause.

Information Joint-most T20I centuries in winning cause

Rohit holds the record for hammering the joint-most centuries in winning cause in T20Is (3). He shares this record with Australia's Glenn Maxwell and New Zealand's Colin Munro. Notably, Rohit has a strike rate of 143.09 in matches won by India.

Feat Joint-second-most international tons by an Indian opener

In February 2021, Rohit surpassed Little Master Sunil Gavaskar in terms of international centuries by an Indian opener. The former owns the joint-second-most centuries across formats by an Indian opener with Virender Sehwag (36). The duo is only behind Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on this list, who has the most centuries by an opener in international cricket (45).

Records Other records of Rohit

Rohit remains the only Indian batter with 200 sixes in international cricket at home. He has the fourth-most international sixes in home conditions (225). Rohit is also the first Indian to score each of his first seven Test hundreds at home. Furthermore, he is the only player in world cricket to have slammed centuries across formats against four teams (SL, WI, SA, and ENG).