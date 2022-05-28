Sports

Indian Premier League 2022: RCB's season in numbers

Written by V Shashank May 28, 2022, 12:35 pm 3 min read

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a seven-wicket drubbing against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Friday. The loss quashed RCB's chance of a spot in the final. However, there were plenty of positives in their campaign. In fact, they were one of the hot picks for this year's title. We decode their numbers.

RCB A look at RCB's run in IPL 2022

RCB suffered a five-wicket loss versus PBKS in the opener. They bounced back, winning three games in a row but failed to overcome CSK. They outclassed DC and LSG but failed to muster a win over SRH, RR, and GT. They outwitted CSK and SRH, lost to PBKS, but clinched wins over GT, and later LSG (Eliminator). They succumbed to RR in Qualifier 2.

Context Why does this story matter?

RCB had the competence to grab it all. Faf du Plessis was impressive as a captain and a batsman.

Rajat Patidar dazzled with his clutch shows at different stages.

Dinesh Karthik was a class apart with his finishes.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood had mesmerizing shows on the bowling front.

However, one would have wanted more from Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli.

Information RCB finished fourth in the league stage

RCB punched eight wins and six losses in the league stage. As a result, they finished fourth in the standings with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.253. However, Mumbai Indians trumping Delhi Capitals played a massive part behind RCB clinching a playoff ticket.

Runs Patidar averaged 55.50 in IPL 2022

Faf du Plessis clobbered the bulk of runs for the Challengers in what was his maiden campaign with them. He amassed 468 runs while averaging 31.20 (three fifties). Meanwhile, Virat Kohli aggregated the second-most runs for RCB (341). Rajat Patidar (333) and Dinesh Karthik (330) were quite bankable with the willow. Patidar averaged a stellar 55.50, while Karthik averaged 55.00.

Wickets Hasaranga, Hazlewood hoard menacing numbers

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga had a dream run with the ball in IPL 2022. He clocked 26 wickets while averaging a mere 16.53. Aussie seamer Josh Hazlewood was second on the wicket-taking front for RCB. He clipped 20 wickets at 18.85. Harshal Patel was quite effective, pocketing 19 scalps. However, Mohammed Siraj's performance took a beating as he affected only nine dismissals at 57.11.

Performance RCB's numbers in powerplay, middle, and death overs

As per ESPNCricinfo, RCB compiled the fifth-most runs in the powerplay in IPL 2022 (696). They struck at 108.85 and maintained a run rate of 7.25. However, they batted like a beast in the middle overs, smacking 1,331 runs, the most by any team in IPL 2022. In the death, they racked up 605 runs at 10.93 RPO (SR 172.37).

Performers RCB's key performers in powerplay, middle, and death overs

As per ESPNCricinfo, du Plessis raked in the most runs during the powerplay (201). However, he struck at a mediocre rate of 104.68. Patidar (226) and Karthik (242) reaped rewards in middle and death overs, respectively. Hazlewood was highly influential in the powerplay, scalping seven wickets at an economy of 6.84. Hasaranga (20) and Harshal (nine) dazzled in the middle and death overs, respectively.