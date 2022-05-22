Sports

IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank May 22, 2022, 12:39 pm 2 min read

Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 70th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Though it's the final league game and a dead rubber, it promises to be an enthralling affair. SRH had wins and losses in patches that derailed their playoff chances. Meanwhile, PBKS were marred with inconsistency throughout the season. Here is the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this duel. The wicket has averaged 150 in the first innings (last five matches). Chasing sides have won four matches in this duration, including Mumbai Indians' five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the last game. Pacers have been quite influential but spinners can be backed for a decent outing as well.

PBKS How have PBKS fared at Wankhede in IPL?

Punjab Kings have a 7-10 win-loss record at this venue. They have captured only one win from three outings at Wankhede this season so far. PBKS (137) suffered a six-wicket defeat versus KKR (141/4). Punjab (187/4) then overpowered CSK (176/6), winning by 11 runs. Shikhar Dhawan had struck a scintillating 88 in that fixture. Later, PBKS (189/5) lost by six wickets against RR.

SRH How have SRH fared at Wankhede in IPL?

SRH have pocketed only two wins from 10 outings at Wankhede. This season, they have a 1-2 win-loss record at this venue so far. SRH (195/6) were hammered by the Titans (199/5) in their maiden outing at Wankhede. Sunrisers (125) then suffered a 67-run drubbing at the hands of RCB (192/3). Later, SRH (193/6) thwarted an MI triumph by three runs.

Stats Key performers at Wankhede in IPL 2022

Jos Buttler (RR) has smacked the most runs at this venue this season (251). He averages 62.75 and has struck a hundred and a fifty each. KL Rahul (LSG) and Wriddhiman Saha (GT) follow suit with 180 and 166 runs, respectively. Among bowlers, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) and pacer Umesh Yadav (KKR) have clipped the joint-most wickets at Wankhede (10) in IPL 2022.

Information Highest and lowest scores at Wankhede in IPL 2022

Highest team scores at Wankhede this season: 222/2 RR v DC, 207/8 DC vs RR, and 199/5 GT vs SRH. Lowest scores at this venue in IPL 2022: 97 CSK vs MI, 103/5 MI vs CSK, and 125 SRH vs RCB.

Information SRH vs PBKS: Telecast details

