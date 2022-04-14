Sports

IPL 2022: Decoding Shreyas Iyer's performance versus Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2022: Decoding Shreyas Iyer's performance versus Sunrisers Hyderabad

Written by Karina Michwal Apr 14, 2022, 05:23 pm 2 min read

Shreyas Iyer will want to do well vs SRH (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ShreyasIyer15)

Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 25 of Indian Premier League 2022 season on Friday. Skipper Shreyas Iyer will be a vital cog for KKR in the contest. He recently smashed 54 off 33 against Delhi Capitals. Also, he has an impressive record against the Sunrisers. Hence, we decode his numbers versus the Hyderabad based outfit.

Context Why does this story matter?

KKR were completely outplayed by DC in their last encounter.

Meanwhile, SRH are high on confidence after two consecutive victories.

The two sides would want to secure a win as the league is nearing the mid-season phase.

Hence, Iyer will have to lead from the front against the Sunrisers in this game.

Record His record against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Iyer has fine numbers against the Kane Williamson-led side. As per Cricketpedia, Iyer has aggregated 378 runs from 13 matches with a strike rate of 113.85. The tally also includes two half-centuries. He has amassed these runs at an average average of 34.36. Overall, Iyer has scored 2,498 runs, striking at 124.96 in the IPL.

Contest Shreyas Iyer vs SRH bowlers

As per Cricketpedia, he has scored 41 runs off 48 balls against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while the latter has dismissed him thrice in nine encounters. Against , Shreyas Gopal he has amassed 24 runs off 19 balls with the leg-spinner dismissing him once in four meetings. Iyer has managed to score 14 runs off 16 balls by T Natarajan and is yet to be dismissed.

Numbers IPL 2022: A look at his performance so far

Iyer looked in fine touch with an unbeaten 20 against CSK in the IPL opener. However, he couldn't score big in KKR's next three games. Nevertheless, he recorded an impressive comeback with a half-century against DC. So far, his scores read as: 54(33) vs DC, 10(6) vs MI, 26(15) vs PBKS, 13(10) vs RCB and 20*(19) vs CSK.

Information Iyer eyes the 2,500 run mark in the IPL

With 2,498 runs across 92 innings, Iyer is just 2 runs shy of completing 2,500 runs in the IPL. Notably, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja (2,452) and LSG batter Quinton de Kock (2,444) are the other two names that can achieve the milestone this season.