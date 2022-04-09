Sports

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH: Kane Williamson elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 09, 2022, 03:01 pm 2 min read

CSK are up against SRH (Photo credit: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would be lacing up to face the 2016 champions Sunrises Hyderabad (SRH) in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Both CSK and SRH have been win-less so far. The news from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy is that SRH skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and will field first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The match will take place at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The chasing side has managed three wins across five matches played this season. Both spinners and pacers have looked comfortable so far. The match will commence at 3:30 PM IST. The match can be viewed live on Star Sports Network or live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Performers Who are the key performers?

According to Cricketpedia, Ambati Rayudu has slammed 513 runs in 18 matches against SRH in IPL. He averages 46.64. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) has amassed 120 runs in two matches versus SRH. He averages 60.00. Against CSK, Kane Williamson (SRH) has notched 338 runs in 10 innings at 42.25. Veteran pacer Dwayne Bravo (CSK) has claimed 21 wickets in 15 matches against SRH

Do you know? A look at the head-to-head record

Both sides have faced each other on a total of 16 occasions in the IPL. CSK have been dominant with 12 wins, while SRH have mustered only four wins. Since 2019, CSK have enjoyed a 4-2 record in wins over SRH.

Playing XI A look at the playing XI of both sides

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Do you know? Theekshana comes in for CSK, two changes for SRH

CSK have made one change with Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana coming into the side in place of Dwaine Pretorius. Meanwhile, SRH have handed caps to Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen,