IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: Faf elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 09, 2022, 07:03 pm 2 min read

Can MI open their account tonight? (Photo credit: Twitter/@mipaltan)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face one of their arch-nemesis Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. RCB have claimed two wins from three as MI are yet to claim a single victory, having played thrice. The news from Pune is that RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has won the toss and will field first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The match will take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The venue boasts an average first innings score of 180.66 across the last three matches. The side batting first has won on two occasions. The match will start off at 7:30 PM IST. Viewers can watch the game live on Star Sports Network or stream on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Performers Who are the key performers?

According to Cricketpedia, Harshal Patel (RCB) has picked 18 wickets in 10 matches against MI in IPL. He averages 12.94. Virat Kohli (RCB) has amassed 721 runs in 28 innings against MI. He averages 28.84. Rohit Sharma (MI) has smashed 759 runs across 28 innings against RCB. Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah (MI) has claimed 24 wickets across 17 matches against RCB.

Do you know? A look at the head-to-head record

Both sides have faced each other on a total of 29 occasions in the IPL. MI enjoy an 17-12 record in wins over RCB in IPL. Both RCB and MI have won three games each in the tournament since 2019.

Teams A look at the playing XI of both sides

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Do you know? MI make two changes; Maxwell to play for RCB

MI have made two changes in their side. Jaydev Unadkat and Sanjay Yadav Ramandeep Singh are set to make their debuts. They replace Tymal Mills and Daniel Sams respectively. RCB have Glenn Maxwell in for Sherfane Rutherford.