IPL 2022, RR vs LSG: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Apr 09, 2022, 06:01 pm 3 min read

Trent Boult claimed two wickets in the last game versus RCB (Source: Twitter/rajasthanroyals)

Inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face the newcomers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It's the second game of Sunday's double-header. Having won two games in a row, RR were handed their maiden defeat by RCB. Meanwhile, LSG are on a three-match win streak. Here is the complete match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST. So far, the wicket has averaged 148.75 across four matches played this season. Notably, the chasing side has won on all four occasions. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Viewers can also live-stream the game on the Hotstar app(paid subscription).

RR Can Royals upset the raging Super Giants?

The recent defeat to RCB would have stung RR given they had the game in their control for the major duration. Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to be the weak link in their batting order that comprises Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Shimron Hetmyer. Among bowlers, RR would be banking on Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal to render the damage in the powerplay and middle overs.

LSG Lucknow Super Giants are on a roll

LSG have outclassed the likes of CSK, SRH, and recently DC in the season underway. Bowling-wise, they have been pretty economical in the last two outings. The likes of Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi will be the key figures with the ball. Barring Evin Lewis, who has struggled in the last two games, there doesn't seem to be an issue in their batting order.

Do you know? RR's numbers at the Wankhede

Rajasthan Royals have won six of their 14 matches at Wankhede. They have won just two of their last five matches at this venue. They lost by four wickets to RCB in the 13th match of this season.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

RR (probable XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal LSG (probable XI): KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, KL Rahul (LSG) has aggregated 530 runs in 11 matches against RR. He averages 58.89. Quinton de Kock (LSG) has slammed 313 runs in 7 innings against RR. Jos Buttler (RR) has hammered 205 runs in three innings this season while averaging a monstrous 102.50. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) has affected 146 scalps in 117 matches in IPL. He averages 21.64.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Shimron Hetmyer, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan Fantasy XI (option 2): Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi