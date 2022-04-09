Sports

IPL 2022, KKR vs DC: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Apr 09, 2022, 03:28 pm 3 min read

KKR thrashed MI by five wickets in their last outing (Source: Twitter/@KKRiders)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face a desperate Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday. KKR have been belligerent with three wins in four matches this season. DC started their season with a win over MI. However, they have lost their last two matches to GT and LSG respectively. Here is the complete preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. It has been a batter-friendly wicket with an average first innings score of 189 across four matches this season. The chasing side has won on three occasions. The match will commence at 3:30 PM IST. Viewers can watch the game live on Star Sports Network or live-stream on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

KKR KKR can dole out a match-winning show

Kolkata Knight Riders have done well as a unit. With the ball, there seem to be no complaints. A lot depends on the pace duo of Umesh Yadav and Pat Cummins in the powerplay overs. Among the batters, Ajinkya Rahane and Nitish Rana have been a bit off-color. Being experienced campaigners, they would be backing themselves for a solid show in this fixture.

DC DC's batting trouble intensifies

DC's batting woes have been one of their chief causes of defeat this season. The top-order will have to take the onus of getting their side to a competitive total. Meanwhile, DC's bowling has looked fairly decent. Anrich Nortje was battered all across the stadium in the last outing. He would be hoping to get back to his usual best in the tournament.

Do you know? A look at their head-to-head record

KKR enjoy a 16-12 record in wins over DC (one no-result). However, DC has been dominant since IPL 2019 with a 4-3 record in their favor.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

KKR (probable XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakravarthy DC (probable XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) has clobbered 784 runs in 19 matches against DC in IPL. He averages 65.33. Right-arm quick Umesh Yadav (KKR) has affected nine dismissals this season. He averages 9.33. Prithvi Shaw (DC) has clobbered 341 runs in six innings against KKR. He averages 56.83. David Warner (DC) has smashed 915 runs in 24 matches against KKR at 43.57.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Lalit Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman Fantasy XI (option 2): Rishabh Pant, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Venkatesh Iyer, Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur