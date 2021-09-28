IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals: Records broken

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 28, 2021, 07:08 pm

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals at Sharjah

Kolkata Knight Riders claimed a victory over Delhi Capitals in the 41st match of the IPL 2021. Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine helped KKR chase 128 in what turned out to be another low-scoring encounter in Sharjah. Earlier, Shubman Gill (30) gave them a solid start in the run-chase. This is KKR's third win of the UAE leg. Here are the records broken.

Match

How did the match pan out?

DC had a good start after KKR elected to field. Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith shared a 35-run stand before the former departed. Although Smith and Rishabh Pant kept DC afloat, they lost the momentum after the 10th over. Pant remained the lone warrior as DC managed 127/9. KKR chased the total with ease even though they stumbled in the middle phase.

Milestone

Most runs for Delhi Capitals in T20 cricket

Pant was the only batter who hung around for DC. He smashed 39 off 36 balls with the help of 3 fours. Pant now has the most runs for DC in T20 cricket (2,390). He surpassed the long-standing record of Virender Sehwag, who scored 2,382 runs for DC (including runs from CL T20). Among DC batsmen, Pant has been run-out the most times (7).

Do you know?

DC didn't hit a single six

This is only the second time in the IPL that Delhi Capitals have failed to hit a single six in an innings (when they batted all 20 overs). The first such instance was also in the ongoing season (against Rajasthan Royals).

Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer gets his maiden IPL wicket

Venkatesh Iyer has been KKR's top performer in the UAE leg. His fiery starts have helped KKR win successive games. However, he couldn't do much damage today, getting dismissed early on. He still shone with the ball, having claimed his maiden IPL wicket. Iyer, who bowled medium-pace, dismissed the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer. The former also uprooted Axar Patel to register figures of 2/29.

Ashwin

Joint-sixth-most wickets in the IPL

Ashwin was fired up against KKR. He was involved in a heated exchange with Tim Southee and Eoin Morgan in the first innings. The Indian spinner had the last laugh as he dismissed the KKR skipper eventually. Ashwin now has the joint-sixth-most wickets in the IPL (141) along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The former registered figures of 1/24 in the match.