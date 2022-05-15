Sports

Decoding GT's run to the playoffs in IPL 2022

Decoding GT's run to the playoffs in IPL 2022

Written by V Shashank May 15, 2022, 01:11 pm 2 min read

Gujarat Titans have toppled the former champions in the race to playoffs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

On Tuesday, Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 62 runs to clinch a playoff berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. They are seated atop the standings, with nine wins from 12 matches (NRR of +0.376). They will face CSK and RCB before they wrap up their league stage proceedings. We decode GT's run to the playoffs.

Context Why does this story matter?

GT are newcomers to the cash-rich league.

Interestingly, they aren't even the strongest-looking side on paper.

Plus, this is Hardik Pandya's maiden stint as a captain in a tournament as intense as IPL.

However, the Titans' ability to click as a unit has reaped them rewards.

Upsetting the likes of former champions, namely CSK, MI, SRH, and RR isn't an easy feat to achieve.

Performance How have GT fared this season?

GT (161/5) thumped LSG (158/6) by five wickets. GT then beat DC and PBKS by 14 runs and six wickets respectively. In the fourth game, GT (162/7) lost to SRH by eight wickets. The Titans then struck a five-match win streak. They trumped RR, CSK, KKR, SRH, and RCB. They lost to PBKS and MI which was followed by a 62-run win over LSG.

Bowlers Bowlers have been consistent on the wicket-taking front

Seamer Mohammed Shami tops the bowling charts for GT. He averages 23.12 and has picked 16 wickets. Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has a prolific tally as well (15). He averages a mere 21.66 (economy of 6.79). Kiwi quick Lockie Ferguson has affected 12 dismissals (economy 8.93). Pacers Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph have chipped in with nine and six wickets respectively.

Batsmen How have the batters performed?

Opener Shubman Gill has amassed the bulk of runs for the Titans (384). He averages 34.90 and has struck at 137.14. Skipper Hardik Pandya follows suit, having slammed 344 runs (three fifties). David Miller and Rahul Tewatia have been a class apart in the middle order. Miller has racked up 332 runs at 55.33 (SR 141.27). Meanwhile, Tewatia has hoarded 215 runs (SR 149.30).

Performance Key performers in powerplay, middle, and death overs

GT have amassed 544 runs in the powerplay overs. They have a run rate of 7.69. Gill (158) and Wriddhiman Saha (154) have been the core contributors. Pandya (219) and Tewatia (156) have had the most success in the middle and death-overs. Shami has clocked 10 and five wickets in the powerplay and death-overs respectively. Rashid has claimed 14 scalps in the middle-overs.