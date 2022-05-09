Sports

IPL 2022, MI vs KKR: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank May 09, 2022, 12:07 pm 3 min read

KKR have been virtually knocked off from the playoff race (Source: Twitter/@KKRiders)

Mumbai Indians (MI) would be up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Monday. MI have bagged wins in the last two fixtures (NRR of -0.725) Meanwhile, KKR are virtually evicted from the race to knockouts. They are seated ninth, with four wins from 11 outings (-0.304). Here is the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will play host to this duel. Chasing sides have won three of the last five matches. The average first innings total has been 164 in this interval. The wicket has enough to offer for both batters and bowlers. Pacers have looked far more commanding than spinners. In fact, they claimed 12 wickets in the last outing (CSK-DC).

MI How have MI fared at DY Patil in IPL?

Mumbai Indians have a 6-4 win-loss record at this venue in IPL. This season, MI have just one win from three outings. MI (170/8) suffered a 23-run defeat to RR (193/8). MI (155/7) were then handed a three-wicket defeat by CSK (156/7). Later, Mumbai Indians (161/5) clinched a five-wicket win over RR (158/6). Suryakumar Yadav (39-ball 51) was the top scorer for MI.

KKR How have KKR fared at DY Patil in IPL?

KKR have a 2-2 win-loss record at DY Patil in the IPL. In their maiden outing at DY Patil, KKR (161/4) beat Deccan Chargers (150/7) by 11 runs (2010). In 2011, KKR (119/3) handed a seven-wicket drubbing to Pune Warriors India (118/7). This season, KKR (128) lost to RCB (132/7) by three wickets. Later, GT (156/9) trumped KKR (148/8) by eight runs.

Stats Key performers at DY Patil in IPL 2022

Jos Buttler (RR) has notched the most runs at this venue in the season underway (221). He has struck one hundred and two fifties. The stylish batter averages 73.66 across three outings. Hardik Pandya (GT) follows suit, having amassed 205 runs at 102.50. Mukesh Choudhary (CSK), T Natarajan (SRH), and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) have scalped seven wickets each.

Information Highest and lowest scores at DY Patil in IPL 2022

Highest scores recorded at DY Patil this season: 216/4 CSK vs RCB, 208/5 PBKS vs RCB, and 208/6 CSK vs DC. Lowest scores at this venue in IPL 2022: 117 DC vs CSK, 128 KKR vs RCB, and 132/7 RCB vs KKR.

Information MI vs KKR: Telecast details

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Hindi, Bangla, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.