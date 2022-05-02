Sports

IPL 2022: Will CSK bounce back under skipper MS Dhoni?

Written by V Shashank May 02, 2022, 06:12 pm 4 min read

Dhoni marked his return to captaincy against SRH (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thumped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 13 runs to clinch their third win in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday. MS Dhoni made a return as the captain of CSK. Ahead of this fixture, Ravindra Jadeja had relinquished his captaincy and handed back the reins to Dhoni. CSK's 202/2 proved overpowering for Kane Williamson-led SRH (189/6). Here are the takeaways.

Dhoni is the most successful captain in terms of wins in the IPL.

He has led the Super Kings to four titles (2010-11, 2018, and 2021).

He had handed over the captaincy to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ahead of this season.

However, CSK could compile only two wins from eight outings.

Jadeja's performance took a beating as well.

The former reclaimed captaincy under these circumstances.

Jadeja Jadeja would be raring to make a turnaround

Jadeja has appeared to be in a shell in the ongoing season. He has amassed only 113 runs in nine matches at 22.60. The slow-left arm orthodox has claimed only five wickets at 45.60. Between IPL 2020 and 2021, Jadeja had amassed 459 runs at a prolific average of 57.37 (SR 157.73). He pocketed 19 wickets at 34.94 in this duration.

Statement Captaincy was impacting Jadeja's game: Dhoni

In the post-match presentation (CSK-SRH), Dhoni acknowledged that captaincy took a toll on Jadeja's performance. "When he was going into bat or when it comes to his preparation he is putting this burden which is affecting his game because I would love to have a Jadeja as a bowler, as a batter, and a fielder," said the CSK skipper.

Wins Most wins as captain in IPL

Dhoni has claimed a staggering 122 wins from 205 matches as a captain in the cash-rich league. It is the most number of wins as a skipper in the IPL. Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir trail with 76 and 71 wins, respectively. Dhoni has been on the losing front on 82 occasions (one no-result). He enjoys a win percentage of 59.80.

Feat Dhoni attains a unique feat

Dhoni (40 years, 298 days) is now the oldest Indian player to captain a side in T20 cricket. The record was earlier held by Rahul Dravid (40 years, 268 days), when he last captained Rajasthan Royals. Sunil Joshi (40 years, 135 days), Anil Kumble (39 years, 342 days), and Sourav Ganguly (39 years, 316 days) are next in the order.

Ruturaj Ruturaj finds form in IPL 2022

The scores of CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad in the first five matches this season read 0, 1, 1, 16, and 17. He then dished out a 48-ball 73 against GT, followed by knocks of 0 and 30. Against SRH, Ruturaj was at his best, having slammed a valiant 99 (6 fours and 6 sixes). Was it the Dhoni effect?

Information How has Ruturaj fared under Dhoni?

Ruturaj racked up stellar numbers under Dhoni's command (2020-21). He aggregated 839 runs in 22 matches at a prolific average of 46.61. The talented cricketer slammed seven fifties in this duration. He was one of the key contributors to CSK's titular win in 2021.

Duo Conway, Mukesh flaunt impressive numbers under Dhoni

Conway's second game in the IPL coincided with Dhoni's return to headship for the Super Kings. The southpaw slammed 55-ball 85* (eight fours, four sixes). He forged a majestic 182-run stand alongside Gaikwad for the opening wicket. Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary bagged impressionable figures of 4/46. It was his first haul of four or more wickets in the IPL.

Openers CSK back Ruturaj and Conway as openers

With Dhoni back in command, CSK opted for their traditional Indian-Overseas opening combo. The move has reaped them rewards over the last few years. In fact, Ruturaj-Conway had opened in the 2022 season opener. Later, the Kiwi batter had to leave the bio-bubble owing to his wedding. CSK then backed Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj as the opening duo for the next seven matches.

Information A look at some noteworthy team records broken by CSK

It was CSK's third total of 200 or more against SRH in the cash-rich league. It was their third 200-plus score in IPL 2022. Moreover, it is the 22nd overall instance where CSK scored in excess of 200 in the IPL.

CSK The road ahead for CSK!

CSK are currently seated ninth in IPL standings (-0.407). They have compiled only three wins from nine outings so far (vs RCB, MI, and SRH). They will face RCB for the second face-off on May 4. With Dhoni back at the helm, CSK would be optimistic to bag a playoff berth. However, they can not afford to lose any more matches.