Decoding the stats of Rafael Nadal at Madrid Open

Nadal has a win-loss record of 54-13 at the Madrid Open

The world's marquee tennis stars are set to feature in the Mutua Madrid Open, the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 event. Five-time champion Rafael Nadal, who has not competed since the Indian Wells Masters this year, headlines the clay-court tournament. The Spanish ace will be eyeing a record-equaling 37th Masters 1000 title. Here, we decode the stats of Nadal at Madrid Open.

Nadal is the most successful player on the ongoing ATP Tour in terms of match-wins.

The Spaniard has a win-loss record of 20-1, including his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

He lost his only match of this year at the Indian Wells (lost the final to Taylor Fritz).

Nadal is the favorite to win the Madrid Open.

Stats Nadal has won the Madrid Open five times

Nadal has a win-loss record of 54-13 at the Madrid Open. He has won the Masters 1000 event five times (2005, 2010, 2013-14, 2017), most by a player. In 2017, Nadal overcame Dominic Thiem 7-6(8), 6-4 in the final to claim his fifth title. He reached the quarter-final in the 2021 edition (lost to Alexander Zeverv).

Information Most finals at Madrid Open

Nadal holds the record for playing the most number of men's singles finals at the Madrid Open (2005, 2009-11, 2013-15, 2017). He is the only player to have won two consecutive titles (2013-14).

Records Other records Nadal can break

Nadal is in pursuit of claiming his 37th Masters 1000 title. He is only behind Novak Djokovic in terms of Masers 1000 titles (38). Earlier this year, Nadal became the first player to rack up his 400th win at this stage (403-84). He would want to extend his incredible run. Overall, Nadal is chasing his 92nd ATP men's singles title.

Do you know? Nadal has won 62 titles on clay courts

Out of 91, Nadal has won 62 titles on clay courts. He has a win-loss record of 464-43 on this surface. In the ongoing season (52 Weeks), Nadal is 12-2 on clay courts, including a title in Rome (Masters 1000).