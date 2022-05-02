Sports

2022 Madrid Open: Sorribes Tormo ousts Osaka, win for Raducanu

2022 Madrid Open: Sorribes Tormo ousts Osaka, win for Raducanu

Written by V Shashank May 02, 2022, 02:13 pm 2 min read

Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo stunned Naomi Osaka at the Madrid Open (Source: Twitter/@MutuaMadridOpen)

Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo stunned former world number one, Naomi Osaka, in straight sets in the Round of 32 of the 2022 Madrid Open. It was her second win in four matches against Osaka. Number nine seed Emma Raducanu battered Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1 to progress into the Round of 16. Bianca Andreescu and Elena Rybakina have also advanced further. Here are more details.

Match Sorribes Tormo humbles Osaka in Round of 32

World number 47, Tormo, won a total of 65 points including 32 points from serves. It was her career-best show at the Madrid Open. She is the only Spanish player in the WTA draw at present. Sorribes Tormo will next face Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 16. The latter overcame number four seed Maria Sakkari 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Sunday.

Kalinina Kalinina to face Raducanu in Round of 16

World number 37, Anhelina Kalinina, outclassed number seven seed Garbine Muguraza 6-3, 6-0. It was her first win over a Top 10 player (WTA Rankings) in her career. Kalinina had beaten Sloane Stephens in straight sets in the first round. She will next face Briton Emma Raducanu in the Round of 16 on Tuesday. Lately, Raducanu beat Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in straight sets.

Winners Wins for Teichmann, Rybakina, and Pegula

Jil Teichmann upset number 17 seed Leylah Fernandez in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. As per WTA, it was her third win over a Top 20 player this season. She will next face number 16 seed Elena Rybakina. Rybakina beat Katerina Siniakova 6-0, 1-0 (walkover) in Round of 32. Meanwhile, number 12 seed Jessica Pegula thumped Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 6-3.

Andreescu Andreescu upsets Collins, to face Pegula in Round of 16

Bianca Andreescu outwitted number six seed, Danielle Collins, at the Manola Santana Stadium on Sunday. She won in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. It was Andreescu's first Top 10 win since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 US Open Final. As per WTA, she is the fifth-lowest ranked player to seal a Top 10 win this season. She will take on Jessica Pegula on Tuesday.