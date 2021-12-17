Sports Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer: Key stats at Australian Open

Spain's Rafael Nadal will return to the ATP Tour at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi. The 20-time Grand Slam champion also headlines the entry list of the 2022 Australian Open. His long-time rival Roger Federer had already pulled out of the event as he hasn't recovered from his knee injury. Here, we decode their rivalry at the Australian Open.

Federer and Nadal have clinched a total of 40 Grand Slam titles between them. While Nadal is in pursuit of his second Australian Open title, the Swiss star has won this Slam six times. Federer has the second-most Australian Open titles in the Open Era after the world number one, Novak Djokovic. Notably, Federer and Nadal have clashed four times at the Australian Open.

Nadal has a 3-1 lead over Federer at the Australian Open. The duo has met in either semi-finals (2012 and 2014) or finals (2009 and 2017) at this Slam. Nadal won the first three encounters, while Federer downed him in 2017.

2009 Nadal won his only Australian Open title after beating Federer

Nadal won his only Australian Open title in 2009. He defeated Federer 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-2 in an epic finale battle. With this, the former became the first Spanish player to win the Australian Open. It was also the first hard-court Grand Slam where Nadal reached the final. Interestingly, Federer had entered the final with an 8-0 record in hard court major finals.

2012 Nadal triumphed despite Federer's fightback

Nadal maintained his dominance over Federer at the Australian Open by winning the 2012 semi-final. The former beat Federer 6-7(5), 6-2, 7-6(5), 6-4 in another thrilling encounter. Federer had saved a set point in the third set, forcing a tie-break. However, he made three unforced errors in the tie-break, thereby giving Nadal the edge. Nadal sealed the final set to storm into the finale.

Two years later, Nadal once again defeated Federer at the Australian Open. He sailed through the semi-final, winning 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-3. Later on, Stan Wawrinka denied Nadal his 14th Grand Slam title. He defeated Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the final.

2017 Federer takes his revenge!

Federer finally avenged his three defeats in 2017. He won the Australian Open after beating Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in an enthralling final. The five-set classic ran for three hours and 37 minutes Federer became the first man to clinch five or more titles at three Grand Slam events. The Swiss ace had claimed his 18th major title.