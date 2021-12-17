Sports IPL: Andy Flower named head coach of Lucknow franchise

IPL: Andy Flower named head coach of Lucknow franchise

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 17, 2021, 07:20 pm

Andy Flower has been confirmed as head coach of the Lucknow franchise

The Lucknow franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has confirmed Andy Flower as head coach. The announcement was made after the franchise gained permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The governing cricket board had earlier restricted the new team from making any declarations yet. It was reported on Thursday that Flower is the frontrunner to become Lucknow's coach.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

IPL is regarded as the most lucrative global T20 league in the world and the introduction of two new teams in Lucknow and Ahmedabad will further enhance the popularity and competitiveness of the league. So, it's only fair, that the two new franchisees should come to the battlefield fully prepared. In Flower, the Lucknow franchise will get a world-class coach in their rank.

Praise Sanjiv Goenka praises Flower

Sanjiv Goenka, owner of the Lucknow IPL team, said Flower has left an indelible mark in the sport. "As a player and a coach Andy has left an indelible mark in the history of cricket. We respect his professionalism and hope he will work with our vision and add value to our team," Goenka said as per Cricbuzz.

Unity Flower to unite with KL Rahul

The report added that Flower will reunite with KL Rahul, who left Punjab Kings after stating his desire to be in the auction. The Lucknow franchise is set to rope in Rahul as one of its off-auction recruitment. The move will unite Rahul and Flower as both were part of the Punjab Kings outfit till IPL 2021.

Reaction I am incredibly excited, says Flower

Flower expressed his excitement to be joining the Lucknow team. "I am incredibly excited to be joining the new Lucknow franchise and I am very grateful for the opportunity," Flower said. He also said that the passion for cricket in India is unrivalled and it is a real privilege to lead an IPL franchise. Flower is keen to build something meaningful with the side.

Credentials Flower's credentials as a coach

Flower joined the England cricket team in 2009 as Peter Moores' assistant. Later, following Moores' falling with Kevin Pietersen, he was appointed as interim coach. He was later appointed as England team's director and it was under his guidance when the English team won the 2010 ICC T20 Championship in West Indies.