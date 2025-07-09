OpenAI's first hardware won't be smart glasses, Altman makes clear
What's the story
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has made it clear that he is not a fan of smart glasses. At the Sun Valley conference, he was seen wearing a striking pair of glasses but quickly clarified they weren't "smart." He said, "I don't like smart glasses," and noted that the design and feel of current options just don't appeal to him.
Design concerns
Altman's thoughts on smart glasses
Though he didn't elaborate on his criticism, it is apparent that Altman thinks the design of smart glasses hasn't quite hit the mark yet. His comments come at a time when tech companies are still trying to find a way to make smart glasses more appealing and user-friendly. The struggle with mainstream adoption continues as these devices fail to win over regular users.
Future tech
Altman teases OpenAI's upcoming hardware
Along with his thoughts on smart glasses, Altman also teased about OpenAI's upcoming hardware. He said, "It's going to be great," without giving any further details about the product. His confidence in the device hints at something big coming from the company, possibly something that doesn't even resemble smart glasses.
Talent competition
Altman on talent war between OpenAI and Meta
Altman also touched on the ongoing talent war between OpenAI and Meta. The two tech giants have been competing aggressively to hire top engineers and researchers in the AI field. While he didn't go into detail about the rivalry, Altman acknowledged that the competition for talent is real and intense.