OpenAI's first hardware won't be smart glasses, Altman makes clear

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has made it clear that he is not a fan of smart glasses. At the Sun Valley conference, he was seen wearing a striking pair of glasses but quickly clarified they weren't "smart." He said, "I don't like smart glasses," and noted that the design and feel of current options just don't appeal to him.

Design concerns Altman's thoughts on smart glasses Though he didn't elaborate on his criticism, it is apparent that Altman thinks the design of smart glasses hasn't quite hit the mark yet. His comments come at a time when tech companies are still trying to find a way to make smart glasses more appealing and user-friendly. The struggle with mainstream adoption continues as these devices fail to win over regular users.

Future tech Altman teases OpenAI's upcoming hardware Along with his thoughts on smart glasses, Altman also teased about OpenAI's upcoming hardware. He said, "It's going to be great," without giving any further details about the product. His confidence in the device hints at something big coming from the company, possibly something that doesn't even resemble smart glasses.