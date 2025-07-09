Page Loader
OpenAI's first hardware won't be smart glasses, Altman makes clear

By Mudit Dube
Jul 09, 2025
05:38 pm
What's the story

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has made it clear that he is not a fan of smart glasses. At the Sun Valley conference, he was seen wearing a striking pair of glasses but quickly clarified they weren't "smart." He said, "I don't like smart glasses," and noted that the design and feel of current options just don't appeal to him.

Design concerns

Altman's thoughts on smart glasses

Though he didn't elaborate on his criticism, it is apparent that Altman thinks the design of smart glasses hasn't quite hit the mark yet. His comments come at a time when tech companies are still trying to find a way to make smart glasses more appealing and user-friendly. The struggle with mainstream adoption continues as these devices fail to win over regular users.

Future tech

Altman teases OpenAI's upcoming hardware

Along with his thoughts on smart glasses, Altman also teased about OpenAI's upcoming hardware. He said, "It's going to be great," without giving any further details about the product. His confidence in the device hints at something big coming from the company, possibly something that doesn't even resemble smart glasses.

Talent competition

Altman on talent war between OpenAI and Meta

Altman also touched on the ongoing talent war between OpenAI and Meta. The two tech giants have been competing aggressively to hire top engineers and researchers in the AI field. While he didn't go into detail about the rivalry, Altman acknowledged that the competition for talent is real and intense.