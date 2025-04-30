OpenAI rolls back ChatGPT update that made it 'sycophant-y'
What's the story
OpenAI has decided to roll back the recent update of its AI model, GPT-4o, which powers ChatGPT.
The company's CEO Sam Altman announced the decision after users complained about the unusual behavior of the updated model.
The complaints mainly focused on the AI's excessive tendency for sycophancy in its responses.
Rollback details
Rollback process initiated for ChatGPT users
Altman took to social media platform X to announce the rollback process.
He wrote, "[W]e started rolling back the latest update to GPT-4o last night."
He further clarified that this rollback is now fully implemented for free ChatGPT users.
The plan is also in motion for paid users, with an expected completion later today.
User concerns
OpenAI's response to user feedback
Over the weekend, users took to social media platforms to complain about the updated model. They said the new version of ChatGPT was overly validating and agreeable.
The issue quickly picked up steam online, with users posting screenshots of cases where ChatGPT endorsed potentially harmful decisions and ideas.
Future plans
OpenAI's commitment to improvement
Responding to the backlash, Altman acknowledged the issue on Sunday and promised that OpenAI would work on fixes "ASAP," and share their findings at a later date.
He also noted that they are working on further improvements to refine model personality, and will share more information in the coming days.
This commitment highlights OpenAI's dedication to improving user experience with its AI models.