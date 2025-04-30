AI writes 30% of Microsoft's code, says CEO Satya Nadella
What's the story
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) writes as much as 30% of the company's code.
He made the revelation while speaking with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the latter's first-ever LlamaCon AI developer event in Menlo Park, California.
Nadella also clarified that the trend is only increasing at Microsoft.
AI aspirations
Zuckerberg's ambition for Meta's AI model
When asked what percentage of Meta's code is generated by AI, Zuckerberg confessed he didn't have an exact number.
However, he did reveal that Meta is working on an AI model with lofty ambitions.
"Our bet is sort of that in the next year probably ... maybe half the development is going to be done by AI, as opposed to people," Zuckerberg said during their conversation at LlamaCon.
Tech transformation
AI's growing role in software development
This conversation between Nadella and Zuckerberg also emphasizes a larger trend in the tech industry.
Companies are now relying more on AI for work that would have otherwise been done by human software developers.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai had said in October that over 25% of new code was written by AI.
Meanwhile, Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke has told employees they will have to prove an AI can't do a job before asking for more staffers.
AI development
Zuckerberg and Nadella also discussed speed of AI development
At Meta's developer event, Zuckerberg and Nadella also discussed AI's long-term impact and speed of development.
Zuckerberg said AI must eventually drive GDP gains if it's to fulfill its productivity promises, adding it could take years to materialize.
Nadella likened AI to electricity, which took decades to reshape industries, noting that software alone isn't enough—workflows must also evolve.
Zuckerberg responded, "We're all investing as if it's not going to take 50 years, so I hope it doesn't take 50 years."
Tech innovation
Meta's AI app and its unique features
Apart from talking about AI's role in writing code, Zuckerberg also unveiled Meta's standalone AI app at LlamaCon.
The app, developed with the company's Llama 4 AI system, comes with a "discover" feed to let users see how others are using it. It also has a voice mode to interact with the AI.
This strategy differentiates Meta from many of its rivals charging for similar products.