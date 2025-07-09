Shubhanshu Shukla grows 'methi,' 'moong' aboard ISS—Here's why

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has turned into a space farmer, growing 'methi' and 'moong' seeds aboard the International Space Station (ISS) . The experiment was part of a study on how microgravity affects germination and early plant growth. Shukla documented the process with photographs before placing the sprouted seeds in a storage freezer for further research.

Mission timeline Shukla's return to Earth expected after July 10 Shukla and his Axiom-4 crewmates have been onboard the ISS for 12 days. Their return to Earth is expected after July 10, depending on weather conditions off the Florida coast. NASA has not yet announced a date for the undocking of the Axiom-4 from the space station. The mission's duration is up to 14 days.

Research pride ISRO has collaborated with national institutions across the country "I am so proud that ISRO has been able to collaborate with national institutions all over the country and come up with some fantastic research which I am doing on the station for all the scientists and researchers," said Shukla. The sprouts experiment is led by Ravikumar Hosamani from the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, and Sudheer Siddapureddy from IIT Dharwad.

Post-mission plans Seeds will be cultivated over several generations on Earth After returning to Earth, the seeds will be cultivated over several generations. This will help researchers examine changes in their genetics, microbial ecosystems, and nutritional profiles. In another experiment, Shukla deployed and stowed microalgae which are being studied for their potential to produce food, oxygen or even biofuels on long-duration missions.