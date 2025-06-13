What's the story

Fashion designer Manish Tripathi has created a unique mission badge for Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla, who is set to embark on the Axiom-4 mission, which typically involves the International Space Station (ISS).

The badge, which will be worn on Shukla's spacesuit, is more than just a decorative patch.

It symbolizes India's scientific ambition and cultural heritage in space exploration.