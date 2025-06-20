Shubhanshu Shukla's ISS mission postponed for sixth time: Know reason

What's the story

NASA has postponed the launch of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) for the sixth time.

The mission includes Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla as part of its four-member crew.

Originally scheduled for May 29, the mission faced successive reschedules to June 8, 10, 11, 19, 22, and now remains deferred until a new date is announced by NASA.