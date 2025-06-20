Shubhanshu Shukla's ISS mission postponed for sixth time: Know reason
What's the story
NASA has postponed the launch of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) for the sixth time.
The mission includes Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla as part of its four-member crew.
Originally scheduled for May 29, the mission faced successive reschedules to June 8, 10, 11, 19, 22, and now remains deferred until a new date is announced by NASA.
Launch postponement
Reason behind the delay
Axiom Space confirmed that NASA has decided to delay the Axiom Mission 4 launch, with a new date to be announced later.
The decision comes as the space agency needs more time to evaluate operations on the ISS after recent repairs in the Zvezda service module's aft section.
"Given the space station's complex and interdependent systems, NASA is taking the necessary time to review data and ensure it is ready to support additional crew members," Axiom Space said.
Astronaut's journey
Shukla will be India's 2nd astronaut to go to space
Shukla will be India's second astronaut to go to space after Rakesh Sharma in 1984.
His participation in Axiom Space's fourth private astronaut mission (Ax-4) is a major step in India's space partnership with NASA.
The Ax‑4 mission brings together four astronauts: commander Peggy Whitson from the US, Shukla as pilot, and mission specialists Sławosz Uznański‑Wiśniewski (Poland) and Tibor Kapu (Hungary).
With the launch window ending June 30, the mission could slip into mid‑July if safety checks continue.